Gravitas: The Great Himalayan meltdown | Flash floods batter Sikkim

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
The Sikkim flash floods have highlighted the threat posed by glacial lakes. How many glacial lakes are there in India? Which Indian cities could be at risk? How can we prevent them from overflowing? Priyanka Sharma brings you a report.

