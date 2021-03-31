Gravitas: The curious case of a gibberish tweet

Mar 31, 2021, 11.40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
A 13-character-long gibberish tweet from the official handle of the U.S. strategic command has got netizens talking. Some say it's a nuclear code. Others claim it's a password. But actually, it is a story about the perils of work from home.
Read in App