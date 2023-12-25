Gravitas | The AI job takeover is here; Will mass layoffs be on the rise now?

A recent survey of 750 business leaders reveals a growing trend: AI replacing jobs. In 2023, 37% of these leaders acknowledged AI-induced layoffs, with 44% expecting more in 2024. Major companies like Paytm and Google are at the forefront, integrating AI to enhance efficiency but at the cost of human jobs. Paytm's recent layoffs post AI implementation and Google's potential restructuring of its ad sales unit due to AI advancements highlight this shift.