Gravitas | The Afghanistan crisis: Afghans are paying for America's mistakes

Aug 16, 2021, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Afghans are now paying for America's mistakes. In a desperate bid to flee, Afghans tried to cling to a US Air Force plane. A horrifying video shows at least two people falling from the sky after the plane took off. Molly Gambhir tells you more.
