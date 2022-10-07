Gravitas: Thailand Massacre: Former cop goes on a killing spree

Published: Oct 07, 2022, 12:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
A massacre in Thailand has claimed the lives of 35 people including 23 children. It was carried out by a former cop at a preschool daycare centre. The gunman then committed suicide after killing his wife & child. Molly Gambhir brings you a report.
Read in App