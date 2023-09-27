Gravitas: Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun targets Hindus in Canada | 'Go to India' says Pannun

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is going after Hindus in Canada, asking them to go back to India. Hindu groups have raised the issue with Justin Trudeau. Will the Canadian govt put Pannun behind bars? Here's what Priyanka Sharma has to say.

