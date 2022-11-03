Gravitas: Taylor Swift creates history by claiming all 10 spots in U.S. singles chart

Published: Nov 03, 2022, 12:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
American singer Taylor Swift has made history by becoming the first artist to claim all the top 10 spots in the U.S. singles charts. All the 10 songs are from the singer's new album Midnights. What makes Swift so popular? Listen in to Molly Gambhir.
