World
Gravitas: Taliban's Haqqani Network backs Twitter for promoting 'freedom of speech'
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jul 12, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Taliban's Haqqani network has backed Elon Musk & Twitter, lauding the platform for promoting 'freedom of speech'. Molly Gambhir reports.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas vows to rebuild Jenin refugee camps after raids
Thousands of supporters rally in Dhaka as opposition demands Hasina's resignation
How the US is preparing amid a naval buildup in China
Israel: 300 IDF Reservists refused to show up to work
Iranian President Raisi on a three-day visit to Africa
Can major league cricket crack the American code?
Gravitas: The world battles intense floods
Gravitas: India continues to be ravaged by floods
Kenya on the boil as protests erupt against tax hikes
Indian gaming companies under tax radar
