Gravitas: Taliban Attack Gurudwara, Hail Ghaznavi who plundered Somnath

Oct 06, 2021, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Minorities are under attack in Taliban's Afghanistan: +Men from the Taliban vandalised a Sikh shrine in Kabul +A Taliban leader hailed Ghaznavi for "smashing Somnath idol" +Ethnic Hazaras have been massacred Palki Sharma tells you more.
Read in App