Gravitas: Symbolic? Pak Chief Justice takes oath accompanied by wife

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
Pakistan's new Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa took his oath while being accompanied by his wife on stage. His supporters are calling this symbolic. They say it was a message to the Pakistani establishment. Molly Gambhir tells you how.

