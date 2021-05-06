Gravitas: Survey pegs the U.S as a bigger threat than China & Russia

May 06, 2021, 11:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A global democracy survey has found that most of the world sees the U.S as a bigger threat than China and Russia. Has America's claim to the guardianship of democracy been busted? How did regimes like China & Russia rank higher?
