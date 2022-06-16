Gravitas: Survey finds more people are turning away from 'depressing' news

Published: Jun 16, 2022, 02:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A survey has found that more and more people are turning away from news because they find it depressing. But what makes news depressing in the first place? Palki Sharma tells you how news bulletins reflect what's happening around us.
