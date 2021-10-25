Gravitas | Study: Older women are more likely to get their heart broken

Oct 25, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Have you ever had your heart broken? Science says a broken heart is real, and at times it can be as painful as a heart attack. A new study says women above the age of 50 are more likely to get their heart broken. Why's that? Palki Sharma tells you.
