Gravitas: Student dies after ragging exercise in hostel

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
A 17-year-old has died after falling victim to ragging and sexual assault in an university. Protests have erupted against the university's 'inaction'. How did the ragging incident unfold? Molly Gambhir tells you more.

