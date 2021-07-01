LIVE TV
Gravitas: Story of the Chinese Communist Party
Jul 01, 2021, 11:30 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
The Chinese Communist Party was secretly formed in 1921. Back then, It was meant to be a party of revolution. 100 years on, the CCP has become a party of repression. WION's Palki brings you the story of the Chinese Communist Party.
