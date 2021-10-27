Gravitas: Sri Lanka sets up task force to formulate a Uniform Law

Oct 27, 2021, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
One Country One Law could soon be a reality in Sri Lanka. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has set up a 13-member task force to formulate a draft report by February 2022. Who will head the task force? Watch this report by Palki Sharma to find out.
