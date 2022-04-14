Gravitas: Sri Lanka: Opposition's plan to oust Rajapaksas revealed

Apr 14, 2022, 12:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Sri Lanka will default on its debt for the first time in its independent history. The opposition parties have now decided to push for the ouster of the Rajapaksas. What's their plan? Palki Sharma tells you.
