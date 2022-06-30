Gravitas: Sri Lanka halts petrol & diesel sales for 2 weeks

Published: Jun 30, 2022, 12:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Sri Lanka has run out of fuel. It has banned all sales for 2 weeks. Only trains, buses & ambulances are allowed to refuel. Meanwhile, an exodus has begun. Over 450 Lankans have been caught trying to flee the country Palki Sharma reports.
