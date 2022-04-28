Gravitas: Sri Lanka: Gotabaya waves the green flag on all-party government

Published: Apr 28, 2022, 01:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
LPG prices in Sri Lanka have doubled. China is upset with Colombo over IMF bailout. Gotabaya Rajapaksa says he has no problem with an all-party govt. Palki Sharma Upadhyay brings you the latest on the Lankan crisis.
