Gravitas: South Korea to grant 'legal status' to animals

Aug 20, 2021, 12:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
South Korea plans to grant 'legal status' to animals to protect them from abuse. Which other countries have a similar law? Are animals 'legal things' or living beings? Is our approach to animal welfare selective? Palki Sharma has this to say.
