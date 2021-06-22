Gravitas: South Africa renames Port Elizabeth

Jun 22, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
New York was called New Amsterdam, Ho Chi Minh City was Saigon. Cities have been named and renamed to suit colonisers and politics. South Africa is now renaming cities. Which other countries have done the same recently? Palki Sharma has a report.
