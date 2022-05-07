Gravitas: Sources: Mahinda Rajapaksa asked to step down

Published: May 07, 2022, 02:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Is Mahinda Rajapaksa on his way out? Sources tell WION that at a cabinet meeting today - President Gotabaya Rajapaksa asked his brother to step down. Palki Sharma brings you the updates.
Read in App