Gravitas: Sologamy: Indian woman all set to marry herself

Published: Jun 04, 2022, 02:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Have you heard of sologamy? It is the act of marrying oneself. A 24-year-old Indian woman is all ready to marry herself. She won't be the first. Palki Sharma Upadhyay brings you a fascinating story.
