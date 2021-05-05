LIVE TV
Gravitas
IPL
World
India
S Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
IPL
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Gravitas: Shortages continue in India despite foreign aid
May 05, 2021, 11:20 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
For two weeks now, dozens of countries have been delivering foreign aid to India. But, patients are still dying due to lack of oxygen and social media remains flooded with SOS appeals. Where is the foreign aid going?
Read in App