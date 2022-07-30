Gravitas: SCO meeting: India & Pak under same roof

Published: Jul 30, 2022, 12:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar & Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were under the same roof at the SCO meeting in Tashkent. Was there a bilateral? What was the aim of this SCO summit? Palki Sharma reports.
