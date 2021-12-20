Gravitas: Saudi Arabia does the unthinkable, throws a 'rave party' in Riyadh

Dec 20, 2021, 11:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Saudi Arabia is doing the unthinkable. After hosting a film festival, Riyadh threw a 'rave party' where men & women danced together. Is the kingdom truly transforming or is this all a facade? Palki Sharma explains.
