Gravitas: Santiniketan now on UNESCO world heritage list

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
India's university town of Santiniketan has secured a place in the UNESCO World Heritage list. It was founded by Rabindranath Tagore in 1901. Since then it has been an integral part of India's cultural and intellectual heritage. Molly Gambhir tells you more.

