Gravitas: Salman Rushdie's attacker linked to Iran guards?

Published: Aug 16, 2022, 12:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Iran has denied any links with the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie in New York. But reports claim the attacker was a sympathiser of the Iran revolutionary guards. Palki Sharma traces the conflict between Iran and Rushdie.
