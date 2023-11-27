Gravitas: Russia unleashes biggest drone attack on Kyiv yet | Ukraine prepares for winter war
Russia claimed it repelled Ukrainian attacks in multiple directions, while Ukraine said that Moscow launched the biggest drone attack on Kyiv since the war began. On the battlefield, fighting has intensified for control of Avdiivka, a key city in the Donetsk region. As winter approaches, the front-line soldiers prepare themselves for extreme climate and Russian attacks. Molly Gambhir brings you the latest from the Ukrainian battleground.