Gravitas | Russia revives Stalin's Anti-spy unit 'Smersh'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 11:35 PM IST
Have you heard of Smersh? It was a Russian counter-espionage organisation launched by Stalin. Moscow has just revived in captured Ukrainian territories. Why? Molly Gambhir tells you.

