Gravitas: Russia is massing 120,000 troops along the Ukraine border

Apr 22, 2021, 12:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Ukraine says Russia will soon have over 120,000 troops near its borders. The US says the Russian build-up is bigger than 2014 - when it has annexed Crimea. Will Russia launch an offensive against Ukraine? WION’s Palki Sharma tells you more.
