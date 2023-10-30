Gravitas: Russia Intensifies Ukraine Attacks as West Focuses on Gaza | Moscow's Winter Offensive

While much of the world’s attention turned to the Gaza conflict, Russia intensified its offensive in Ukraine. Moscow's troops reportedly use the situation to gain momentum in a war that has devolved into a gruelling battle of attrition. For more than two weeks, Russian forces have zeroed in on Ukraine's eastern industrial city of Avdiivka. Here, the Russian troops are trying to overwhelm Ukrainian forces and encircle them. If they are successful, it would mark a crucial battlefield victory for Russia. Watch this video to understand how.