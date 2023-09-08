Gravitas: Russia Fumes As US Arms Ukraine With Depleted Uranium Shells

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
The U.S. is about to dispatch 120mm depleted uranium tank rounds to Ukraine. It will become only the second country, after the United Kingdom, to green-light the shipment of this incendiary weapon. Russia has deemed it nothing short of 'criminal.' Priyanka Sharma tells you more.

