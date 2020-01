Pakistan's dodgy record on democracy continues. #ISIS has seized copies of the iconic novel 'A case of exploding mangoes' written by Pakistani author Mohammed Hanif. The reason? The novel is a satire on the last days of military dictator Gen. Zia ul-Haq and Pakistan army want to stifle any and every voice of dissent. WION's Molly Gambhir explains. #NovelBanned #Gravitas # MohammedHanif