Gravitas: Ronaldo takes the fizz out of Coke

Jun 18, 2021, 12:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo shaved $4 billion from Coca-Cola shares after he swapped their bottles for water at a press conference. But the marquee striker didn't always hate Coke. Palki Sharma has a report.
