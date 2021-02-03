Gravitas: Rihanna, Greta Thunberg tweet on Farmers protest

Feb 03, 2021, 11.55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Rihanna and Greta Thunberg are tweeting on the Indian Farmers Protest. A British MP wants to debate the farm laws. While the world is free to comment - are they defeating the farmers' cause with all the clamour? WION's Palki Sharma has more.
