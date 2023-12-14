Gravitas | Rift between U.S President Joe Biden & Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu widens over Gaza
The U.S.'s recent vote against a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, contrary to the global consensus, marks a significant departure from its traditional stance. This development, amidst the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, signals a pivotal moment in U.S.-Israel relations. President Biden's criticism of Israel's post-war governance approach and Prime Minister Netanyahu's skepticism about the Palestinian Authority's capabilities highlight deep-rooted political differences.