Gravitas: Reports | News broadcasters face 'extraordinary restrictions' from the Royals

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
A report says that the royal family has extraordinary restrictions on media coverage in its royal events. Reports say the monarchy can cut and remove clips from a media coverage before it goes on repeat. Is Britain facing a threat to freedom of speech?

