Gravitas: Report: US helped Pakistan secure an IMF bailout package

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
A report shows that Pakistan sold arms worth $900 million to US for supply to the Ukrainian military. More has been revealed about the secret arms deal. Did Pakistan sell weapons to Ukraine in the past? Molly Gambhir tells you more.

