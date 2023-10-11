Gravitas | Report: Jaishankar held "secret talks" with Canadian FM Melanie Joly

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
A Financial Times report says that Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar held "secret talks" with his Canadian counterpart during his U.S. visit last month. Why keep diplomatic discussions off the record? What was the meeting's agenda?

