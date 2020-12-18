LIVE TV
Gravitas: Rajapaksas are banking on China for Sri Lanka's economic revival
Dec 18, 2020, 12.25 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
The US has withdrawn a $480 million grant to Sri Lanka, because the fund wasn't used. At the same time, several Chinese infrastructure projects have got a green light. Is the Rajapaksa govt banking on China for Sri Lanka's economic revival?
