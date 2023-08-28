Gravitas: Radioactive Rotis: Brits never treated Indians as human beings

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
In 1960, at least 21 Indian-origin women were given radioactive chapatis as a part of a British experiment in London. Most of the women had newly immigrated to London and did not speak English. One British scientist roped them into a dangerous experiment. Molly Gambhir brings you the details.

