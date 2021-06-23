Gravitas: Qatari envoy confirms India-Taliban talks

Jun 23, 2021, 11:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A Qatari envoy has confirmed 'quiet talks' between India and the Taliban in Doha. What are India's options while dealing with the Taliban? Have the insurgents changed after 20 years in the wilderness? Palki Sharma tells you.
