Gravitas: Qatar: 8 Indians sentenced to death. Why was the Dahra CEO let go?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
Eight former Indian Navy personnel have been sentenced to death in Qatar. A court has found these men guilty of spying for Israel. The 8 men worked for a private firm named Dahra. If indeed they are all guilty of espionage, why did Qatar let go off Dahra CEO? Why was he too not put on trial?

