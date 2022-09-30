Gravitas: Putin's big gamble in Ukraine tests the West

Published: Sep 30, 2022, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has refused to negotiate with Vladimir Putin. Zelensky says Ukraine will engage with a "different" Russian President. This comes after Putin made a move to annex 4 regions of Ukraine. Priyanka Sharma has more.
