Gravitas: Putin says 'Crimea will forever be part of Russia'

Nov 05, 2021, 11:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Satellite images show a Russian military buildup near the Ukraine border. Vladimir Putin marked National Unity Day in Sevastopol & declared 'Crimea will forever be part of Russia'. Palki Sharma gets you a detailed report.
Read in App