Gravitas: Prince Andrew's Civil lawsuit explained

Jan 14, 2022, 12:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Have you heard of Prince Andrew? He's the second son of Queen Elizabeth II. He was once called Britain's 'playboy prince'. Today, he faces a civil lawsuit for luring a 17-yr-old into sex. Palki Sharma gets you the story.
