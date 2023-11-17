World Cup
Gravitas: Potential cure for blood disorders approved in UK
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 17, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Britain approves world's first gene therapy casgevy for sickle cell disease and Thalassemia. The UK drug regulator approves medicine for patients who are 12 years old and over.
