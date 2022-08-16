Gravitas: PM Modi sets goals for the next 25 years

Published: Aug 16, 2022, 12:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
In his 9th Independence Day speech, PM Modi laid out a roadmap for India's future. At 75, which direction will India choose for itself? How will it achieve the ambitious goal of becoming a developed nation? Palki Sharma tells you more.
