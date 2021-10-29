Gravitas: PM Modi in Italy for G20 Summit

Oct 29, 2021, 11:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The G20 has assembled in Rome for its 16th edition. The Presidents of China & Russia are not attending in-person. PM Narendra Modi has landed, he was accorded a rousing welcome by Indian expats. Palki Sharma gets you a report.
Read in App